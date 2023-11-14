ANF seizes 1,186kg drugs, arrests over 40 in operations

Rawalpindi - In a week of intensified efforts, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Pakistan executed a total of 43 operations, resulting in the recovery of a staggering 1,186.981 kg of drugs. A diverse range of substances, including hashish, heroin, opium, methamphetamine (Ice), ecstasy tablets, and morphine, were seized during these operations.

In one operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 59 hashish- filled capsules were discovered in the possession of a passenger bound for Bahrain. Another operation at Multan Airport led to the recovery of 81 heroin-filled capsules from a passenger heading to Sharjah. Meanwhile, on Hazarganji Road in Quetta, 105 kg of hashish was seized from an individual.

Notably, a significant quantity of Ice drug, totaling over 4.2 kg, was found in the trolley bag of a foreigner at Jinnah International Airport, with the individual intending to travel to Bangladesh.

In a separate set of operations, ANF Pakistan seized a staggering 960.981 kg of drugs, including 266.2 kg of opium, 121.137 kg of heroin, 470.408 kg of hashish, 7.576 kg of methamphetamine (Ice), 660 grams of ecstasy tablets, and 95 kg of morphine. The operations spanned across various regions, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals, including two women and a foreigner. ANF Balochistan, ANF Punjab, ANF KPK, ANF Sindh, and ANF North all played pivotal roles in these operations, recovering significant amounts of drugs and making multiple arrests. Cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.