Approval of CKNP, DNP operational plans by GB govt a landmark achievement

GILGIT - The approval of the management and operational plans of Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP), Deosai National Park (DNP) and Wildlife Connectivity Corridor between Himalayan and Karakoram Ranges by the government of Gilgit- Baltistan at its forum Wildlife Management Board (WLMB) chaired by the Chief Secretary GB is a landmark achievement towards the improved conservation and employing environment friendly management practices of the national parks in GB.

This momentous accomplishment has been possible with the support from the Italian government under its initiatives for conservation of environment in Gilgit-Baltistan provided through AICS Pakistan executed through UNDP and implemented by EvK2CNR.

Protected areas require management and operational plans because they provide a framework for habitat protection, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource use. These plans enable effective wildlife monitoring, ecotourism through visitors’ management, and community engagement. It also formulates a robust mechanism of the waste management challenges underlying the responsibilities of all stakeholders visiting the fragile mountain, glacier, wetland and forest ecosystems.

By addressing challenges such as climate change adaptation and illegal activities, they contribute to the long-term vision and collaborative efforts needed to ensure the sustainable health of protected areas.

EV-K2-CNR in collaboration with government institutions, community organisations have developed these operational and management plans which aims at the conservation of fragile of ecosystems in national parks and GB at large.

This also included the formulation of the first ever management plan of the biodiversity corridor established between Himalayan and Karakoram ranges in Baltistan. These plans have received official approval from the government of Gilgit-Baltistan through the Wildlife Management Board (WLMP), chaired by the Chief Secretary. The approval was granted on October 6, 2023 which has recently been notified.

These management plans can serve as a model for the other protected areas to adopt the practices for the conservation so that the challenges of climate change are addressed.