AWKUM employees continue protest against VC

Peshawar - Under the banner the All Employees Association, a protest was held at the Garden Campus against the vice-chancellor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the Chairman of the Employees Association Mazhar Khan, President Adnan Saeed, Senior Vice President Jawad Sanger, General Secretary Inam Afridi, Focal Person Umair Ali Shah, and other office-bearers expressed gratitude to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, and the General Secretary of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zaher Shah for taking time to consider the issues of university employees.