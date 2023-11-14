Bike, gold theft, gambling rings dismantled in major crackdown

Rawalpindi - A successful crackdown led to the apprehension of five members belonging to two motorcycle theft gangs. Civil Lines Police arrested Ahmed, Afzal, and Faisal, members of a three-person gang, recovering six stolen motorcycles. Simultaneously, New Town police nabbed Majid and Zahid Khan from a two-person gang, retrieving five stolen motorcycles. Divisional SPs praised the police teams and assured that the arrested individuals, with substantial evidence against them, would face charges. Stringent measures are being taken to curb motorcycle theft, targeting organized gangs operating in the city.

In another operation, the police arrested a thief named Wajahat and successfully recovered a significant amount of stolen gold ornaments and cash. Rawat Police, utilizing scientific methods, apprehended the accused and retrieved 10 tolas of gold and cash. Further recoveries are anticipated as the investigation progresses. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended Rawat Police, emphasizing that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets would not escape the law. He reiterated the police’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the people.

In a separate crackdown, Saddar Wah police arrested nine gamblers and seized Rs 36,800 in bet money along with six mobile phones.

The individuals, identified as Saeed, Khurram, Zaheer Shah, Kashif, Iqbal, Syed Zowar, Daniyal, Rafafat, and Tanveer, face separate cases, and investigations are underway. SP Potohar commended the police team, emphasizing that gambling is a root cause of many social evils, and offenders will not escape legal consequences. Additionally, Rawalpindi police arrested seven illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers during the operation, recovering illegal weapons and liquor.