Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Broadband fibre connectivity vital for economic growth: IT Minister

Web Desk
7:24 PM | November 14, 2023
National

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday said that a boost in broadband fibre connectivity is vital for economic growth.

The meeting chaired by the minister discussed in detail matters related to fiberization, and the Right of Way Policy.

Senior officers of MoITT, and representatives of telecom companies attended the meeting, said a news release.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Umar Saif said that the provision of quality telecom services to the masses is the topmost priority.

He said that every 10% increase in mobile broadband adoption results in a 0.5 – 0.8 percent increase in GDP.

Therefore, to help grow the country’s economy, “we must incentivise broadband fibre connectivity in the country.”

