Chinese envoy says BRI, CPEC beneficial to all

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong yesterday said that the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were beneficial for the region and the whole world.

He emphasized the profound impact of Chinese organizational practices on the development of nations during an event at the Chinese embassy.

The event focused on Chinese modernization and diplomacy, highlighting the practices’ significance in inspiring hope and confidence among countries striving for a shared future.

Ambassador Zaidong reflected on President Xi Jinping’s eight major steps from the Belt and Road Forum, stating that these steps provide new opportunities for participating countries.

He praised China’s achievements under President Xi’s leadership, including lifting 800 million people out of poverty, surpassing the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals by a decade.

Regarding CPEC, Ambassador Zaidong emphasized its early harvest, citing figures like $25.4 billion in direct investment and job creation for 236,000 individuals. He noted CPEC’s impact on infrastructure development, highlighting completed projects such as 510 kilometers of highways, 868 kilometers of national roads, and 8,020 megawatts of electricity. The ambassador expressed optimism about CPEC’s positive outcomes, particularly in addressing Pakistan’s electricity shortages and improving local commutes through projects like the Orange Line in Lahore.

Proposing three future collaboration points — consolidation, deepening existing projects, and continuous improvement — Ambassador Zaidong underscored the importance of building upon successful initiatives like ML1 and KKH rebooting projects. He anticipated new developments, announcing a delegation from Xinjiang province aimed at promoting cooperation in agriculture and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and reinforcing the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties for Pakistan’s sustained development.