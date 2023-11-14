Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM unveils master plan to streamline one-window business operations

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a significant initiative aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, fostering industrial development, and promoting investments. A comprehensive master plan for a one-window operation system has been meticulously crafted to streamline business processes and support investment endeavors. Under this system, all necessary NOCs from various departments will be efficiently issued under one roof, simplifying the landscape for businesses. During a meeting chaired by the CM here on Monday, the detailed master plan for the One Window Operation system was presented, with an expected completion date next month. The operational hub for this system will be housed in Al-Falah Building, providing a centralized and convenient location for the business community. Additionally, an online portal will grant businesses access to comprehensive information, while dedicated focal persons will be assigned for each department. To ensure the effectiveness of the One Window Operation system, Mohsin Naqvi directed the swift resolution of related issues and emphasized the need to enhance the office’s seating capacity. Drawing inspiration from the successful LDA one-window cell, the chief minister urged the formulation of long-term SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), crucial for the system’s success. Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, secretaries of Industries, Local Government, Environment, Commissioner Lahore Division & DG LDA, Chairman PITB, Director General PITB, CEOs FIEDMC, PIEDMC, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation, and relevant officers attended the meeting.

Dubai Airshow 2023 features PAF's JF-17 fighter jet

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023