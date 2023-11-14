Commission to weigh why petitions filed, withdrawn, expects SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has expected that the Inquiry Commission proposed to probe the factors for not implementing the Faizabad sit-in judgment ‘will consider’ why the review petitions against it were filed and later on withdrawn. In this regard, the court’s order said, “We expect the commission which is proposed to be constituted will consider why the same and other review petitions/applications were filed and if it was coincidental or was done pursuant to being instructed from the same source.”

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will resume the hearing of the review petitions on Faizabad Dharna tomorrow.

Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan on the last hearing had informed that a three-Member Committee comprising Additional Secretary-I, Ministry of Defence, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Director, Inter-Services Intelligence has been constituted to conduct an inquiry with regard to the matters mentioned in the [Faizabad dharna] judgment.

However, when the bench questioned under which law the Committee has been formed, he then stated that since the federal government accepts the judgment, and wants to implement it, he will be recommending to the federal government to constitute a commission under Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 and, sought an adjournment to constitute such commission and place before the Court requisite notification.

The bench dismissed the review petitions of Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Bureau, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (‘PTI’), ‘Muttahida Quami Movement and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). While dismissing the PEMRA review petition, the Court observed; “There was no justification for its filing, as it was filed to contravene the PEMRA Ordinance and because it was apparently filed for ulterior reasons.” About PTI it noted that the party had also filed the review petition against the ‘dharna judgment’ on 11 March 2019, to become a party, but upon reflection PTI has realized that judgment dated 06 February 2019 is in accordance with the law.

The Court said regrettably MQM could give no explanation why it was first decided to become a party and seek review of the judgment and then elect to withdraw the application