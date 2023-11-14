Commissioner visits ongoing development projects in city

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the ongoing development projects in the city here on Monday. Randhawa visited the under construction controlled Access Corridor on the Band Road. He made a detailed review of the ongoing works on both the project packages. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, contractor and project team briefed the commissioner. He said that 29 percent of Niazi Chowk to Sagian Interchange Package One and 18 percent of Sagian to Babu Sabu Package Two have been completed. Work on the projects is going on round the clock, more machinery and human resources have been deployed. Randhawa reviewed the achievement of targets as per the timeline. He directed to speed up the ongoing works on both the projects. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that negligence in sprinkling water on construction works will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed that the campaign for removal of all the encroachments around the closed road should be expedited. The Commissioner said that the implementation of the traffic diversion plan around the development works should be ensured in collaboration with the traffic police. Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Yousaf, officers of LDA and Nespak were present on this occasion. Earlier, the Commissioner and DG LDA also visited the Shahdara flyover project. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, contractor and project director briefed the commissioner. Finishing work on both bridges of Shahdara flyover is going on day and night, the asphalt work on the ramps of Flyover II will be completed today.