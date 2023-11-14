Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cop killed, 12 wounded in DIK attack

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DI khan  -   Armed men attacked the camp office of a private oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan district, killing a police officer and wounding 12 others on Monday.

Those wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital of Dera Ismail Khan, with two of them in critical condition.

There has been a recent surge in attacks targeting security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in DI Khan, and Balochistan.

On November 3, a bomb blast near a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city resulted in five fatalities and over 20 individuals being injured.

In a similar incident last week, two police personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries during an attack on the camp office of Al-Haj Oil and Gas Private Drilling Company. Additionally, three policemen were wounded in that particular incident.

Approval of CKNP, DNP operational plans by GB govt a landmark achievement

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023