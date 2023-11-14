Cop killed, 12 wounded in DIK attack

DI khan - Armed men attacked the camp office of a private oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan district, killing a police officer and wounding 12 others on Monday.

Those wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital of Dera Ismail Khan, with two of them in critical condition.

There has been a recent surge in attacks targeting security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in DI Khan, and Balochistan.

On November 3, a bomb blast near a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city resulted in five fatalities and over 20 individuals being injured.

In a similar incident last week, two police personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries during an attack on the camp office of Al-Haj Oil and Gas Private Drilling Company. Additionally, three policemen were wounded in that particular incident.