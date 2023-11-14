Court issues Imran’s warrants in gifts case

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) case. Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir has ordered the Superintendent Adyala jail to take legal steps to comply with the warrants.

An application was filed with the Accountability Court, Islamabad, on Monday by NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar, interrogation officer Mohsin Haroon and case officer Waqar Ahmed on Monday for execution of arrest warrant at the jail premises against Imran Khan against the Toshakhana and £190 million NCA. Imran Khan is facing charges of misuse of authority and misappropriation / illegal sale of gifted state assets. NAB requested to the court to order the Superintendent Adyala jail to make necessary arrangements for the execution of arrest warrants at the jail premises. “The accused (Imran) is already in jail since August 15 in the cipher case. Special Judge, Official Secret Act, Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain has got no objection if warrant of arrest is executed in Adyala Jail,” argued Sardar Muzaffar in the court. When Judge Bashir asked the prosecution, “Why do you want to arrest the accused?” he replied, “The arrest of accused is required for the purpose to conclude the investigation.” He further added that, “There is no restraining order in the review filed by the accused regarding the warrant of arrest at Islamabad High Court.” The judge then ordered that, the accused is in judicial lockup in another criminal case and concerned court (Special Court of Secret Act) has no objection against the warrant of arrest in the NAB case so the Superintendent Adyala jail is directed to make such arrangements for the execution of warrant of arrest in accordance with the law. It hasn’t been confirmed until late Monday that weather the court orders regarding execution of arrest warrant were done or not by the superintendent jail. Meanwhile, the wife of Imran Khan, Bushra Imran, appeared at the NAB office for the investigation in the Toshakhana and £190 million case. She is the co-accused in the same case but has been granted bail by Accountability Court three times previously. She was handed over a questionnaire regarding her education, qualification about spirituality studies and how is she eligible to be a trustee of Al-Qadir University.