Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Dengue surveillance underway in city

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf on Monday visited Union Council UC-127 Model Town, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. He checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of antidengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima visited UC-36 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at underconstruction commercial buildings. She also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zenab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-120, Wapda Town area and reviewed the dengue case response. She visited the houses of dengue patients and inquired about their health and dengue teams response. All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

