Dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

Fog is likely to occur at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar twelve, Quetta five, Gilgit two, Murree eight and Muzafarabad ten degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Baramula, Jammu, while very cold and dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian five degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus four, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula four degree centigrade.