ECP defers indictment of PTI chief in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday adjourned the hearing of the contempt case till December 6 against PTI chief Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umer. In the hearing, Imran Khan, former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry could not be indicted in the particular contempt case.

Earlier, the ECP had issued notices regarding indictment proceedings in the case. A four-member bench headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani conducted the hearing of the case. The legal counsel of the PTI Chairman did not appear before the court, instead requested an adjournment. A written report was also submitted to the court over the non-appearance of Imran Khan.

The commission was also informed that Fawad Chaudhry was also in Adiala Jail. At this, the ECP said it would issue an order on this matter.