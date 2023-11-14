Tuesday, November 14, 2023
ECP rejects PTI's claim of appointing retired officers as DROs, ROs

ECP rejects PTI's claim of appointing retired officers as DROs, ROs
Web Desk
12:12 PM | November 14, 2023
National

 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed news reports about the appointment of retired officers as district returning officers/returning officers as baseless, stating that no such decision had been made.

An ECP spokesperson, in a statement, highlighted the Commission’s ongoing communication with provincial and district election commissioners for furnishing updated lists of officers for the appointment as DROs / ROs.

“It is a continuous procedure wherein the Election Commission regards the appointment of DROs/ROs as highly significant to guarantee a fair, transparent, and impartial general election,” he added.

