Effective plan being devised for school sports: Adviser to CM

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz has said that an effective plan is being devised for schools and this plan will be finalized within a period of one week. The infrastructure and sports culture will be promoted in schools according to this plan. He said this while talking to media during visit to Govt APS School Model Town on Monday. Wahab Riaz, who also visited nearby Govt Junior Model High School, inspected different sports facilities on the directions of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Principals of Govt APS School Model Town and Govt Junior Model High School Rana Atta Muhammad and M Saeed Malik, dozens of teachers and a large number of students were also present on this occasion. Wahab directed the officers concerned to provide all necessary sports gear to school students. He also played cricket and table tennis with school students on this occasion. Wahab said that Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for improving the sports facilities in schools on the direction of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.