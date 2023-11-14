Elections 2024: ECP to introduce Digital Information Lab

The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to introduce the Digital Information Lab as the preparations for the general elections 2024 are underway in full swing.

According to the details, the electoral body has also devised a policy for the issuance of cards to international observers to cover the electoral process and decided to introduce a digital information application.

Sources revealed that the printing of special features accreditation cards for international observers is in its final stages, meanwhile, international observers can obtain visas through the online service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be responsible for providing the complete list of international observers to the electoral body.

The Election Commission’s sources state that the Ministry of Interior will carry out the security clearance of the international observers, while formal letters have been sent to various forums, including the European Union and the Commonwealth.

A desk will be established for international observers at the Central Secretariat of the Election Commission in Islamabad, and facilitation centers will also be established in four provincial election commissioners.

