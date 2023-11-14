Empowering Pakistan’s youth

In today’s fast-paced world, the mental and physical well-being of Pakistan’s youth is at a crossroads. Recent findings by The American Psychological Association (APA), and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) highlights the pivotal role of sleep, nutrition, and exercise in our physical and mental well-being, emphasizing that they form the foundation of holistic health. These three fundamental pillars are not just keys to a healthier life but also to unlocking your full potential in a demanding world.

Sleep quality, not sleep quantity, is the strongest predictor of mental health and well-being, making it essential for nurturing both body and mind. Poor sleep quality can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders, reminding us of its undeniable significance. [verywellmind. com] [ sleepfoundation.org]

However, prioritizing sleep is not the only path to mental well-being; exercise plays a crucial role as well. Physical activity can improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, and prevent disease. Both aerobic and resistance exercise can improve mental health and wellbeing, highlighting the multifaceted benefits of staying physically active. [sleepfoundation.org]

Furthermore, our body and brain rely on the nutrients derived from a well-balanced diet. Eating a healthy, balanced diet that includes raw fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, as well as obesity and depression. Conversely, eating too much or too little, or consuming foods that are high in calories or fat, can impair sleep quality and well-being, underscoring the profound link between nutrition and mental health. [harbormentalhealth. com]

This remarkable synergy of sleep, nutrition, and exercise is the foundation of holistic wellbeing. Exercise improves sleep, while a balanced diet syncs with your body’s internal clock for a healthier sleep pattern. When you exercise, you’re inclined to make healthier food choices, setting in motion a self-reinforcing cycle. These lifestyle factors work in harmony to fortify your mental health and support each other in complex and innumerable ways. [sciencedaily. com]

To Pakistan’s youth, we say: the power to improve your mental and physical health lies within your grasp. It’s time to transform awareness into action and embrace the interplay of sleep, nutrition, and exercise as the keys to reaching your full potential. Support initiatives that educate and promote these principles. Initiate open conversations about mental health. Seek resources that guide you toward a healthier, more resilient you. By doing so, you become change-makers, redefining wellbeing in our society.

In the end, remember that the well-being of our youth is a shared responsibility. By fueling your body, nurturing your mind, and embracing physical activity, you’re not only investing in your personal growth but also in a brighter future for Pakistan.

MUGHEES MAROOF,

Lahore.