Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian centre

SFAX,TUNISIA - A crowd has gathered to see off Rose, a loggerhead sea turtle, who labours across the Tunisian sand to rejoin the waters of the Mediterranean. For the last month, Rose has been recovering at the First Aid Sea Turtle Center in the coastal city of Sfax after she was ensnared in a fishing net. The facility, one of two in North Africa, is run by the EU-funded Life Med Turtles project, which looks after endangered species, such as the loggerhead, and aims to improve marine life protection by gathering data on their behaviour. Since the centre opened in 2021, nearly 80 turtles have been treated and returned to their natural environment, said its chief Imed Jribi. The project also aims to educate the local population in places like Sfax, which relies on fishing. “Before, we were ignorant,” said 29-year-old local fisherman Hamadi Dahech, who brought Rose into the centre after trapping her accidentally. “People ate them, used them for witchcraft, or as medicine and many other things. Today, thanks to (the centre) raising awareness among fishermen, she has a better chance of survival at sea,” Dahech said at Rose’s release. “We use the turtles that arrive here for scientific research, for their protection as well as raising awareness,” Jribi said.