Five development schemes worth Rs 7.073b approved

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved five developmental schemes of Roads, Urban Development, and Local Government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 7073.47 million in its 26th meeting of current financial year 2023-24 chaired by P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here on Monday.The approved schemes are: Construction of ByPass from Royal Hotel (N-5) to Sarwar Chowk via Adda Mai Wali Masjid, Length=13.70 Km, District Sahiwal at the cost of Rs 1667.762 million; Repair/Rehabilitation of road from Sohawa Chakwal Road to Kholl Hameed Incl Link from Mohra Kalayal to Mohra Jariyan, Length 9.50 km, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 530.763 million; Repair/Rehabilitation of Road from Gujar Khan to Pir Phulal Road Incl Link from Mohra Sheikhan to Village Kontrilla (Length=29.80 km) (km 29.35+3.60 =32.95), Tehsil Gujar Khan at the cost of Rs 1408.423 million; Establishment of Sports Complex at Faisalabad City. (LDA) at the cost of Rs 668.522 million; and Rehabilitation and Development of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh (QKOB) for the Promotion of Tourism and Preservation of Tangible and. Intangible Heritage Multan at the cost of Rs 2801 million.The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, all the board members.