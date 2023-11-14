General bus stands undergoing upgradation, grand cleanliness operation

MULTAN - On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer, a mega cleanliness and anti-encroachment operation was launched at the general bus stand (GBS) here Monday with parallel effort to build additional sheds, laying sewerage lines and instal lights to provide best facilities to the commuters.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of secretary RTA and administrator GBS Mohsin Nisar during which heavy machinery was utilized to remove heaps of trash and garbage, encroachments particularly those built on the back of the truck stand and those built by workshop owners. Mohsin Nisar said that work has been sped up on improving grassy lawns, installation of lights and other development initiatives at the GBS. He said that the operation would be completed successfully and added that illegal entrance point of GBS have also been sealed with the construction of missing/broken portions of boundary wall.