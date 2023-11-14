Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 kicks off at IBA

KARACHI - The Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2023 has commenced at the Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA). This weeklong even kicked off with a captivating workshop titled “Boosting Entrepreneurship in University Education,” featuring trainers from the University of Turku, Finland. Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, the Director of CED, welcomed the audience, including international and national faculty members.

In her opening remarks, she emphasized that GEW is not merely an event; rather, it is a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the boundless potential within each aspiring entrepreneur. In attendance were Dr Sanna Ilonen, Teacher of Entrepreneurship, Joachim Ramström, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, and Ari Koski, Account Manager, all from the University of Turku. They provided an engaging exploration of innovative approaches to integrating entrepreneurship into university education, fostering a spirit of innovation and collaboration among students.

During the event, participants from IBA’s faculty, Punjab University, IoBM, NED, Karachi University and others will engage in activities designed to empower and inspire. The workshop delves into innovative approaches to integrate entrepreneurship into university education, aiming to foster a mindset of creativity and enterprise among students. The agenda includes a diverse array of events including Iventure startup showcasing- Nov 13-14, panel discussions on Nov 15, and Invent: IBA CED Startup Pitch Competition on Nov 16.