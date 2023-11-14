Hashmi assumes charge as Pak envoy to China

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, a career diplomat has formally assumed responsibilities as Pakistan’s new envoy to China.

He succeeds Ambassador Moin-ul- Haque who returned to Pakistan on retirement early this month.

In his first official engagement, Ambassador Hashmi on Monday visited Chinese foreign ministry and presented copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the warm welcome accorded to him, in keeping with the long-standing tradition of both countries. Reminiscing of his previous stint in Beijing from 2008-2010, he expressed his resolve to further solidify the already- robust relationship between the two countries.

Director General Hong conveyed best wishes to the Ambassador for a successful tenure and assured him of full support. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi is a senior Pakistani diplomat with 29 years of experience in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

Prior to his arrival in China, Ambassador Hashmi served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva from November 2019 onwards.He has also worked at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to New York twice, including as Deputy Permanent Representative.

Ambassador Hashmi joined the Pakistan diplomatic service in 1994.

His first diplomatic assignment was at Pakistan Embassy in Copenhagen from 1999 to 2002. In Islamabad, Ambassador Hashmi has served as Director General of the United Nations, European Region and Arms Control Divisions and as Director of South Asia, India and Disarmament Directorates.