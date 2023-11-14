Hesco assigns charge of its post of CEO to Fesco GM to make anti-power theft drive successful

ISLAMABAD - After failure in getting the desired results in the ongoing Prime Minister’s initiative of anti-power theft drive, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has assigned the charge of the post of chief executive officer (CEO) of HESCO to General Manager (Technical), FESCO Bashir Ahmad.

After failure in anti-power theft drive, Hesco had last week requested the services of four officers of Punjab based power distribution company (Fesco) on deputation. Following the request from Hesco, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has allowed the deputation of its four officers in Sindh based power distribution company, official source told The Nation. Hesco has requested the services of four officers at the company’s disposal for smooth transition of the ongoing anti-theft drive, said the source. “FESCO officers are hereby deputed to proceed to HESCO, on special assignment with regards to anti-theft drive, till further orders,” said an order issued by FESCO.

The officers deputed included Bashir Ahmad, GM (Technical)/CEO, Rana Muhammad Ayub, General Manager (Operation), Umer Hayat Gondal, General Manager (C&CS) and Muhammad Afzal, SE (Operation) T.T. Singh Circle. Pursuant to FESCO’s order dated 10.11.2023, whereby Bashir Ahmed, General Manager (Technical)/CEO, was deputed to proceed to HESCO, on special assignment with regard to anti-theft drive in HESCO and thereby upon his joining in HESCO on 13.11.2023, the Board of Directors, HESCO in the captioned meeting has resolved to assign the look after charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, HESCO, to Bashir Ahmed, General Manager (Technical) FESCO, with immediate effect and till appointment of the regular incumbent or till further orders. Muzaffar Ali Abbasi will continue to perform as the Independent Director of HESCO Board as per nomination by the federal government, the board decision said. It is worth mentioning here that Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) have caused a loss of over Rs 838 billion to the national exchequer/consumers on account of transmission/distribution losses and under recoveries during the 2022-23. Four Punjab based Discos topped the list with Rs 309.14 billion losses, on account of transmission and distribution losses and under recoveries, followed by two Discos of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Rs 206.76 billion, two Discos of Sindh Rs 141.96 billion and one Disco of Balochistan with Rs 121.76 billion.

The losses of over Rs 838 billion include Rs 533.52 billion of transmission and distribution losses on account of losses/theft and approximately Rs 305 billion on account of under recoveries. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company is being considered one of the best performing Discos in the country with 8.59 percent losses, in 2022-23, having a financial impact of Rs42.95 billion. On other hand Hesco incurred losses of 27.48 percent having an impact of Rs46.540 billion.