Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICP nabs 10 outlaws, seizes drugs, weapons

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   In compliance with the special directives of ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws from different areas of the city in the last 24 hours, recovering drugs and weapons with ammunition, as announced by a public relations officer on Monday.

The Shalimar police team, following these directions, arrested Sajjad for drug peddling, recovering 670 grams of heroin. The Tarnol, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Koral, and Sihala police teams made further arrests, seizing drugs, weapons, and ammunition. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasizing the police’s commitment to citizens’ safety, directed officials to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens are our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he asserted.

Dubai Airshow 2023 features PAF's JF-17 fighter jet

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023