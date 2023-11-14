ICP opens Faizabad Traffic Office for improved services

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti inaugurated the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Office at Faizabad on Monday. The event, attended by ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officers, and a large number of officials, featured a guard of honor by a smart contingent unit.

The newly established Traffic Office aims to streamline traffic-related affairs and facilitate the citizens of Islamabad. Minister Bugti emphasized the importance of upholding the law without any political interference, urging the officers to prioritize public service. He commended the dedication of the Islamabad Capital Police officials in maintaining smooth traffic flow, especially during challenging weather conditions and public events.

During his address, Minister Bugti stated, “Law is equal for everyone; ensure its enforcement without any bias. Let your commitment to public service be your motto. You have been chosen by Allah for this service; take pride in your responsibilities.”

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted the achievements of the Islamabad Capital Police in efficiently managing traffic during adverse weather conditions and construction activities.

He praised the use of modern technology, including citywide surveillance cameras, to enforce traffic laws and issue e-challan for violators.

ICCPO further said that the Islamabad Capital Police, with 600 officers and officials, is currently handling the city’s traffic, but there is an urgent need for an additional 2600 personnel to address the growing population and traffic challenges.

He commended the continuous efforts of the police force in maintaining traffic flow and providing optimal travel facilities for the citizens. The Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining the flow of traffic in the federal capital of Islamabad and providing the best travel facilities to the citizens, he maintained.