Islamabad welcomes varcity delegation to Safe City Project

ISLAMABAD - Following the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Safe City welcomed a delegation from the University of Faisalabad on Monday, as reported by a public relations officer. The delegation explored the command and control center, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall. A comprehensive briefing on the procedures and benefits of the Safe City project was provided to the students.

Safe City Islamabad, employing modern techniques in departments such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline, plays a pivotal role in ensuring city safety. The student delegation was briefed on the functionality and advantages of Safe City cameras, contributing significantly to city safety, crime prevention, and the protection of citizens and property. Notably, 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center, with face recognition cameras enhancing security at entry and exit points. The delegation expressed gratitude to ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team for the informative visit.