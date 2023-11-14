Israeli airstrikes level 12 dwellings in Jabalia, causing casualties

Several Palestinians were killed and others injured as Israel carried out airstrikes that flattened 12 homes late on Monday in the northern Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian TV reported on Telegram that "dozens of martyrs have been recovered, and 12 houses were entirely destroyed by the Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia Services Club area."

It added that "31 martyrs have been recovered up to this moment."

Images shared on Telegram by the broadcaster purportedly show the aftermath of the Israeli strikes, with casualties and injuries in a residential area within the Jabalia Services Club.

For more than a month, the Israeli army has been attacking all parts of the Gaza Strip, while its ground operation has focused on isolating its northern part and establishing a heavy military presence.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip — including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship — since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Since then, the number of deaths from the ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.