Italian Embassy celebrates ‘Italian Cuisine Week’

ISLAMABAD - Italy’s embassy in Pakistan celebrated ‘Italian Cuisine Week’ with two events hosted by Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese and his wife Albana Ferrarese.At the evening event, Ambassador Ferrarese formally requested UNESCO to recognize Italian culinary traditions as intangible heritage. He highlighted Italy’s impact on local and global gastronomy and the diaspora of approximately 50 million people of Italian origin, contributing to the dissemination of Italian cuisine worldwide. The Ambassador emphasized the global acclaim of pizza and pasta, symbols of Italian gastronomy, and discussed the dynamic exchange and evolution of culinary traditions. He mentioned the fusion of traditional Italian culinary practices with influences from immigrant communities, such as Albanian immigration. Addressing efforts to globalize Italian culinary activities, the Ambassador cited a collaborative project in Pakistan funded by an Italian agency for collaboration and development focused on olive oil production. He underscored the potential of culinary projects to bridge cultures and spur economic development. As Italy seeks UNESCO recognition, Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese asserted the enduring impact of Italian culinary traditions on the world stage.