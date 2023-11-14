Jam Kamal joins forces with PML-N

Balochistan Former Chief Minister Jam Kamal joined forces with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) along with his companions after having meeting with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif, who is on a visit to Quetta, has met other political leaders odf the province and discussed issues regarding the upcoming general elections.

Several members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have also joined the PML-N after holding a meeting with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The BAP party members are set to announce their joining of the PML-N upon the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in Quetta.

Former minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Masood Loni and Noor Muhammad Domar were among the prominent BAP leaders who will join the party.

Ex-ministers including Atmakhil, Dr Rababa, Ghafoor Lahri, Karim Noshirwani, Dostin Domki, Mujeeb Muhammad Hosni, PML-N provincial president Jafar Mandukhel, Nawabzada Jungiz Marri, Raheela Durrani and others also attended the meeting.



