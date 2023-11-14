Joint Naval Drills

Joint naval exercises between partner countries and allies are a reaffirmation of sustained defence cooperation. Like all other areas, Pakistan and China work together in naval defence as well and ongoing joint drills are proof of that. Week-long drills are taking place in the Arabian Sea and for the first time, Joint Maritime Patrols will be a part of these joint exercises. China’s key security interests in the Indo- Pacific vis a vis the United States make such joint endeavours even more significant.

Recently, the Russian Pacific Fleet carried out its first-ever joint naval exercise with Myanmar. This is important because the Indo-Pacific front remains the US’s vital security interest. Add to that the fact that Russia-Myanmar exercises were held in the sea that the US regards significant in safeguarding its interests in the Indian Ocean. This whole scenario makes the ongoing China-Pakistan drills very strategic in importance. Russia and China are the US’s rival block in the Indo-Pacific and while China and Pakistan’s joint exercises are routine, the Russia-Myanmar naval cooperation is a new happening in the complicated politics of the Ocean.

The US seeks to balance and preserve its interests by joining hands with India. Moscow’s growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean is definitely worrying for the US.

Though the recent defence talks between India and the US do not make an overt mention of that, it is plausible to assume that Russia-Myanmar joint naval venture must have surfaced in the talks. Emerging alliances (Russia-Myanmar) as well as deepening naval defence cooperation between enduring partners (China-Pakistan Joint Maritime Patrol) is a tough competition for the US. While the sea-scape and control of the seas have been predicted to cause major conflicts, a particular restraint has been practised by all parties all these years. China remains largely pacifist and the US has gradually sought to strengthen its partnerships in the proximity because it does not have the benefit of geography in this case. Also, China’s enduring reliance on and cooperation with Pakistan in naval defence makes the latter a trustworthy defence partner