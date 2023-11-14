KP awarded Best Pavilion Award at Lok Mela

Peshawar - The Lok Mela festival, organised by the National Heritage and Culture Division in Islamabad, awarded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the Best Pavilion Award for a second time.

A press release said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority’s pavilion stood out as the main attraction.

Thirty stalls were set up, showcasing artisans’ products from various regions, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Chitral, Mansehra, merged districts, and other provinces.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah, along with Secretary Culture and Heritage Humaira Ahmad, were chief guests. Jamal Shah highlighted the event’s significance in expressing solidarity with Palestine and stressed the need for similar provincial-level gatherings to unite artists and artisans.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority aimed to project a positive image of the province, setting up a traditional hujra for visitors to enjoy traditional music, Khattak Dance, and Rabab music. Traditional items like wax paintings, pottery, Mughal art, Charsadda Chappal, woodwork, Chitrali cap, stone and glass carving, Hazara phulkari, truck art, handicrafts, stone mosaics, calligraphy, straw work, and more were displayed.

A tourism information desk provided visitors with information about the province, and videos showcasing tourist attractions and traditional cuisines were screened.

Stalls from merged districts and Kalash valleys in Chitral were also part of the pavilion. Lok Mela aimed to bring artists and artisans together, recognising Muhammad Kashif, Waseem, Syed Abid Shah, and Nasim Akhtar for their outstanding contributions.