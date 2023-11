Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ex-minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel performed Umrah at the Haram Mosque, specifically dedicating this umrah to the late Muhammad Azam Khan, former caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kakakhel also visited the Roza- e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madina, offered prayers, he sought forgiveness and elevated status for Muhammad Azam Khan.