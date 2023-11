KP PSC schedules ability tests for various posts

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled Ability Tests for the posts of Clinical Technologist (Dental), Health Department, PHC Technologist (MCH), Health Department, Nutritionist, Health Department, Assistant Director (Administration), Mines and Minerals Department, Women Medical Officer/District Population Welfare Officer (Technical) Instructor (Technical) BPS-17, Population Welfare Department, Internet and Information Service Manager, ST & IT Department, Assistant Director Internet and Information Service Manager/Network Manager BPS-17, ST & IT Department, Assistant Research Officer BPS-16 in ST & IT Department, Community Development Officer BPS -16 in Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, and Male Assistant Superintendent Jail BPS-16 in Home Department wef 21-11-2023 to 24-11-2023.