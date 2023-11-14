KU extends last date of submission of entry test-based online admission forms till Nov 23

KARACHI - The University of Karachi has extended the last date of submission of online admission forms for the morning programme 2024 till November 23, 2023, the incharge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Monday. She mentioned that the University of Karachi has announced the entry test-based online admissions for the academic year 2024 for the morning session in BS, BEd (H), and BE programmes as well as in Doctor of Physical Therapy, Department of Visual Studies, and Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programme). She advised that applicants should fill in and submit their admission form alongwith scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal by November 23, 2023. She shared that for the first time, the University of Karachi has launched a four-year BS degree programme in Sports Business Management. She said that admissions in four-year degree programmes in BS, BEd (H), and BE are available in the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration (BBA), BE Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science — (BSCS) and (BSSE) — Split 2+2 Chinese, Criminology, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education, Sports Business Management and BEd (H) Teacher Education, and Visual Studies, and Doctor of Physical Therapy (fiveyear programme) and Doctor of Pharmacy (five-year programme) in morning and evening shifts.