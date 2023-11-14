Lahore Lahore Aey festival extended until Nov 19

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has decided to extend the duration of the Lahore Lahore Aey cultural festival at Jilani Bagh until November 19, following the directive of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. According to a spokesperson, the original end date for the festival at Jilani Bagh was November 12. However, considering the significant public interest in the event, the PHA has decided to extend the duration. Various attractions such as food stalls, costumes, and handicrafts have been set up to provide festival-goers with a diverse cultural experience. The spokesperson highlighted that over the past one and a half weeks, a substantial number of citizens have visited Jilani Bagh to partake in the cultural festivities. Taking into account the citizens’ enthusiastic participation in the cultural fair, the PHA has decided to prolong the duration until the upcoming Sunday. This extension allows citizens to continue enjoying the cultural fair until November 19.