Language Reform

In a scathing critique, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has castigated political parties for perpetuating a culture of derogatory language against women within the realm of political rallies. NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar rightfully denounces such language as “inappropriate and deplorable,” shedding light on a pervasive issue that demands immediate attention.

Bakhtiar’s remarks are a poignant reflection of the urgent need for change in the political landscape. The derogatory language used against women in political rallies not only tarnishes the spirit of democracy but also undermines the crucial role women play in the political process. Women, who courageously participate as polling agents and voters, find themselves subjected to foul language that diminishes the significance of their political engagement.

The nationwide consultative exercise, bringing together women from various political affiliations, serves as a testament to the gravity of the issue. The shared experiences of these women, forming the basis of a comprehensive report, underscore the urgent need for reform. The fact that the NCSW diligently presented this report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) highlights the commitment to tangible change.

However, the deafening silence from political leaders in response to the NCSW’s correspondence reflects a troubling disregard for the importance of women in the political landscape. The failure to engage with the commission’s recommendations not only perpetuates a culture of impunity but also undermines the democratic values we claim to uphold. Bakhtiar’s call for the ECP to enforce punitive measures against those using derogatory language is a necessary and commendable step. It is imperative that political leaders be held accountable for their words, ensuring that the rights and dignity of women are safeguarded in the political arena.

Furthermore, the NCSW’s proposal to raise the marriage age to 18 across the country aligns with the need for uniform standards and age-appropriate decisions. Currently, the discrepancy in marriage ages across regions and for minorities poses a significant challenge. By advocating for a uniform age of 18, the NCSW aims to protect the rights of individuals, emphasising the importance of maturity and informed decision-making. It is time for political leaders to heed these calls and take decisive action for a more dignified and inclusive future.