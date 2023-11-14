LHC orders closure of edu institutes, other steps to mitigate smog

LAHORE - In a striking move to curtail the prevailing smog peril in different cities of Punjab the Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Kareem took conclusive actions during a hearing on the petition seeking remedy against smog.

The court not only ordered closure of educational institutions on Saturday but also directed the implementation of two day work from policy to retrench smog hazard in Punjab. Criticizing the performance of the officials, the court termed the steps taken by the Deputy Commissioners as insufficient and ordered immediate transfer of several DCs including Deputy Commissioners of Kahnewal, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar Hafizabad, Gujranwala. The court stressed the need for immediate anti-smog measures, highlighting that videos of burning crops residue from various areas showed the deteriorating scenario. The court said that the condition of smog continue to worsen despite issuance of contempt of court notices to administration regarding the swift implementation of anti-smog measures. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the air quality is very polluted in Jhang, Hafizabad, Nankana, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura. Commissioner Lahore comes here and makes tall claims about his efforts but nothing has worked since, Commissioner Lahore has completely failed to control the smog, the court remarked. The court also directed the Punjab government to buy electronic bikes for the government staff, promote cycling and public transport. The court inquired is the only solution for the government to curtail smog is to declare holidays in the whole of Punjab? Justice Shahid Karim issued contempt of court notices to the Deputy Commissioners, ordering to close all public and private schools and colleges on Saturday with directions to implement two days work from home policy.