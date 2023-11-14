MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cultural coop

ISLAMABAD - A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Provincial Department of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LGE&RDD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, and China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar.

Under the MOU, both institutions will jointly promote Pakistan- China friendship, Chinese culture and support in various areas of life throughout the province, including Peshawar, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

According to the MoU, a corner will be established in China Window regarding the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and support will be provided for teaching the Chinese language in Peshawar Municipal School and College.

Steps will also be taken to increase cultural relations between Abbottabad (Pakistan), and Kashgar (China) and Peshawar (Pakistan) and Urumqi (China) which have already got the status of sister cities.