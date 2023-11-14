MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui hospitalised after suffering heart attack

KARACHI - Rauf Siddiqui, senior leader of the Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), has been rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Hospital after suffering a severe heart attack. The incident occurred during Rauf Siddiqui’s hearing at Sindh High Court, where he suddenly experienced chest pain. He was subsequently taken to NICVD Hospital for urgent medical attention. The former MPA’s surgery is currently underway. The MQM-P spokesperson has confirmed that a stent insertion procedure is being conducted as part of the ongoing operation.