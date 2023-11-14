Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui hospitalised after suffering heart attack

Agencies
November 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Rauf Siddiqui, senior leader of the Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), has been rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Hospital after suffering a severe heart attack. The incident occurred during Rauf Siddiqui’s hearing at Sindh High Court, where he suddenly experienced chest pain. He was subsequently taken to NICVD Hospital for urgent medical attention. The former MPA’s surgery is currently underway. The MQM-P spokesperson has confirmed that a stent insertion procedure is being conducted as part of the ongoing operation.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023