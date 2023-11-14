Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Naat khuwan shot dead in Karachi

Agencies
November 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   A tragic target killing incident was reported from Karachi’s Orangi Town area, where a Naat Khuwan was shot dead by two culprits on Monday. According to the details, the Naat Khuwan and Mauzin of a local mosque – named Raheem Ullah – was shot dead in the Pakistan Bazaar area of Orangi town. Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) West confirmed the incident as a targeted killing, adding that the two culprits on a bike approached the deceased and fired three shots. After the incident, the mobile phone and other valuables were recovered from the victim; however, the forensic team also collected the 9mm bullet shells from the incident spot, while the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. While talking to the media at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the family of the deceased Rahimullah rejects the enmity accusations.

Agencies

