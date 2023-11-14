Tuesday, November 14, 2023
NAB court declares Moonis Elahi proclaimed offender in corruption case

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
LAHORE  -  An accountability court on Monday declared Moonis Elahi, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a proclaimed offender (PO) and issued his perpetual arrest warrants over his continued non-appearance in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also sought details of properties of Moonis Elahi from the NAB and directed for starting proceedings to confiscate them. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders while hearing an application filed by the NAB. The bureau had submitted that neither Moonis Elahi joined the investigations nor he was arrested despite the issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants and proclamation. The bureau requested the court to declare Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender. The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab

Our Staff Reporter

