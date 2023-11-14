Nadir Magsi fails to defend title, Taimur Khawaja wins Thal Jeep Rally

MUZAFFAR GARH - The official results of the 8th Thal Jeep Rally 2023 in the Thal desert were announced, the big towers were overturned, the crown of victory was placed on the head of the racer Taimur Khawaja. Shahriar Khan won the first position in B category, Beorukh Mazari in C category and Umar Iqbal Kanju in D category. Among women racers, Salma Marwat stood first. Mir Nadir Magsi, the winner of the previous race, failed to defend his title and was eliminated without completing the race. In the pre-paired category, Taimur Khawaja won the first place due to his speed and skill.

He secured the first position by covering 195 km in 2 hours 24 minutes 36 seconds. Muksood Khakwani secured the second position, he covered this distance in 2 hours 50 minutes and 25 seconds. The third position was won by motor racer Shiraz Qureshi, he covered this distance in 3 hours 06 minutes 46 seconds.

Racer Shehryar Khan came first in the Pre- Paired B category, he covered the distance in 2 hours 25 minutes and 33 seconds. The second place was Nouman and he completed this distance in 2 hours 30 minutes 16 seconds. The third place in this category was Praarbaz Khan, he completed the track in 2 hours 32 minutes and 15 seconds.

In category C, Byrukh Mazari came first, he covered the distance in 2 hours 43 minutes 31 seconds and Dr Haris Khan who came in second place covered the distance in 2 hours 53 minutes 38 seconds. Khawaja Fakhar came third in this category and completed this distance in 3 hours 12 minutes 56 seconds.

In D category, Umar Iqbal Kanju came first, he completed the distance in 2 hours 41 minutes 50 seconds and Taj Khan Maher, who came second, completed the distance in 2 hours 43 minutes 21 seconds. Shakil, who came at the third number, covered the distance in 2 hours 53 minutes 07 seconds. Salma Marwat was the winner in the women’s race in the pre-paired category, she completed the race up to the mid-point in one hour, 31 minutes and 49 seconds. Dina Patel secured the second position and completed the track in 1 hour 33 minutes and 09 seconds. Syeda Rida Zainab took the third position and completed the distance in 1 hour 51 minutes and 14 seconds. Meanwhile, prizes were also given to the successful candidates in the jeep rally at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh.