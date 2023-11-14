Naeem says Sindh caretaker setup proving itself continuation of corrupt PPP govt

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the caretaker setup in Sindh has been proving itself a continuation of the corrupt Pakistan People Party government as it seems protecting political interests of the party.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq -- the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Monday. He was flanked by JI Karachi Deputy Ameer Engr Saleem Azhar, JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari, Liaquatabad Chairman Faraz Haseeb, North Nazimabad Chairman Atif Ali Khan, and Public Aid Committee Vice President Imran Shahid at the press conference.

Speaking on the occasion about the political landscape, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the escalation in political skirmishes between the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was nothing but a tasteless drama. The sides target each other of friendly fire before elections and join hands at the culmination of polls.

He demanded of the PDM parties, including the PPP, the MQM, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will have to explain what they did for Karachi during their 16-month government.

He further said that the MQM always sold out the mandate of Karachi to feudal lords. He asked the PML-N and the JUI-F to vote against PPP’s Murtaza Wahab, if they are serious in any anti-PPP alliance in Sindh and to develop Karachi. On the occasion, he strongly condemned the attempts to increase the electricity tariff and to raise the gas tariff by 173 percent. He demanded of the government not to increase the power tariff and to withdraw the massive and brutal hike in gas tariff.

He also demanded of the authorities to rationalise the tax regime as the prevailing regime receives Rs264 billion in tax from the salaried class as compare to only Rs4 billion from the agriculture lands sector.

The JI leader said that claims were being made to bring an end to the corruption ‘system’ in Sindh but it was running smoothly on the ground and the developments funds have been plundered by 60 to 70 percent.

He also lambasted the PPP, the MQM and other political parties over their nefarious role against Karachi and pertaining to the K4 water supply project, the quota system and slashing the population and resources of Karachi to half.

Talking about the towns won by the JI in Karachi, he said that the governmental machinery and the selfimposed, installed mayor were employing delayed tactics and hurdles in functions of the JI towns. He warned them against such nefarious tactics against Karachi and Karachi cites.

Highlighting the plights of Palestinians in Gaza, he said that Hamas has unmasked the hypocrisy of both the Western and the Muslim world. The JI leader also strongly criticised Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar for talking about the two-state theory — a term coined by the pro- Israeli governments to justify the existence of Israel.

He said that the so-called two-state theory is deviation from the country and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principle stance against Israel. He warned that the JI would turn its protest towards the Prime Minister House, if Kakar talks in favour of the two-state theory again.