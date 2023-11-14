Naqvi reviews health reforms

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting focusing on health reforms here on Monday. During the meeting, the Secretary Health provided a comprehensive overview of initiatives aimed at enhancing emergency facilities. The meeting affirmed the principled decision to implement a Ventilator Management Information System, enabling the tracking of ventilators as required. The Punjab Information Technology Board’s assistance will facilitate real-time identification of both in-use and available ventilators through a dedicated app, ensuring prompt allocation during high-demand situations in hospitals. Furthermore, it was agreed to establish a linkage between DHQ Hospital Kasur and General Hospital Lahore. As part of the stroke management campaign, capacity building for 1122 rescuers will be a priority.