Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Naqvi reviews health reforms

Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting focusing on health reforms here on Monday. During the meeting, the Secretary Health provided a comprehensive overview of initiatives aimed at enhancing emergency facilities. The meeting affirmed the principled decision to implement a Ventilator Management Information System, enabling the tracking of ventilators as required. The Punjab Information Technology Board’s assistance will facilitate real-time identification of both in-use and available ventilators through a dedicated app, ensuring prompt allocation during high-demand situations in hospitals. Furthermore, it was agreed to establish a linkage between DHQ Hospital Kasur and General Hospital Lahore. As part of the stroke management campaign, capacity building for 1122 rescuers will be a priority.

Staff Reporter

