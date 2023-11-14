Nawaz, Fazl inch towards election alliance

LAHORE - Ahead of his Balochistan visit starting from today, PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday, expressing his keenness to meet and deliberate on the country’s political situation. This marked their first formal interaction since Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country last month.

PML-N sources said that both the leaders pledged to address the nation’s challenges collaboratively through cooperation in the upcoming elections, confirming their intention to convene soon for in-depth discussions on the prevailing political scenario and strategize for the future. It’s noteworthy that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F holds substantial political sway in Balochistan and has been a participant in various coalition governments in the region. Acknowledging JUI-F as a key player in Balochistan’s political landscape, the PML-N aims to establish a political alliance with Fazlur Rehman’s party, alongside other political entities such as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Simultaneously, Mian Nawaz Sharif is going to Balochistan today for a crucial political engagement. During this visit, he will engage with prominent political figures in the region, with expectations that these figures will formally declare their association with the Muslim League-N. Insiders from the PML-N suggest that Nawaz Sharif plans to interact with over 20 influential political figures in Balochistan during his visit. Additionally, there are indications pointing towards the potential announcement of a seat adjustment agreement with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), marking a significant development in Balochistan’s political landscape. Amid these pivotal political discussions, Nawaz Sharif will also meet with the party’s newly established regional organization in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Senior vice-president of PML-N, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Monday said that the forthcoming general elections in 2024 would be the most challenging in the country’s history. Speaking to media here, he noted the public’s dwindling patience due to high inflation, expressing doubts about their behaviour during the voting process. He said it would be hard for the political parties to face the electorate as they start canvassing for the coming elections. Highlighting the impact of national problems on the people, Hamza emphasized the paramount importance of uniting the youth in the current circumstances. He urged all political parties to collaborate solely on the country’s economy, stressing the need for tolerance among political factions to jointly address economic challenges, including controlling the dollar and petrol prices.

While acknowledging that ending the atmosphere of intolerance would take time, Hamza underscored the necessity of fostering a more tolerant political environment. He expressed a lack of confidence in the accountability processes of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and advocated for steps to eradicate corruption. Reflecting on his past experience as Chief Minister of Punjab, he revealed instances of corruption among individuals he had considered honest.

Discussing the role of the establishment in politics, Hamza acknowledged its global significance and praised Shahbaz Sharif for resisting arbitrariness during his sixteen months in government, preventing potential conflicts. He expressed the view that a supportive relationship with the establishment is beneficial for governance.

Addressing the internal dynamics of political parties, Hamza urged avoiding actions that could disrupt the continuity of government. Emphasizing the importance of saving the country through collaboration, he believed that Pakistan’s future hinges on collective wisdom. Responding to a question about his tours of South Punjab and the tickets distribution process, Hamza expressed confidence in the PML-N’s performance in the southern region, stating that the party was progressing well in its preparations. Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a series of political meetings with party ticket-holders to receive updates on the current situation in their respective constituencies.

He held comprehensive discussions and consultations with senior party leaders from Rawalpindi, including Hanif Abbasi, Chaudhry Tanveer, and Daniyal Chaudhry, who provided insight into the state of affairs in Rawalpindi and offered suggestions to bolster the party’s position. Other notable figures such as Khawaja Asif, Usman Ibrahim, Zulfiqar Bhandar, Attaullah Tarar, and Khalid Javed Waraich were also part of the meeting with the party president.

During the meeting, discussions also centered around the upcoming general elections and the ongoing preparations in various constituencies, as per party sources.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the spirit of party leaders and workers, expressing confidence that their enthusiasm signals an impending victory for the people and the PML-N. He emphasized that the PML-N stands as the focal point for the nation’s aspirations and hopes. Asserting that Nawaz Sharif had not let the people down in the past and would not do so now, Shehbaz conveyed his optimism for the party’s future. In a separate meeting at the party’s central secretariat, former MPA from Muzaffargarh district, Sardar Chanun Khan Leghari, announced his decision to join the PML-N, expressing complete confidence in the leadership of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed and congratulated Sardar Chanu Khan Leghari on his affiliation with the PML-N. Addressing on the occasion, Shehbaz stated that the PML-N, with the collaboration of its members, was poised to play a historic role in serving the people. He emphasized the collective effort to alleviate Pakistan and its people from economic hardships. Present at the event were also PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, and Attaullah Tarar.