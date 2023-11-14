Nawaz Sharif prepares roadmap for removing poverty, inflation: Abid

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif has prepared a road map for removing poverty and inflation from this country. The people had observed and acknowledged the working style of Nawaz Sharif in the past, he said while talking to PTV. The entire nation would support former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the next elections on completing many development projects in Pakistan, he said. “We will receive majority votes in the general elections from all provinces on previous performance and delivery to masses, “ he said.

Commenting on the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party in forthcoming elections, he said that the PPP should show development works to the people of Sindh so that candidates of the PPP group could grab votes in general elections. In reply to a question about a pre-poll alliance with the Mutahida Quomi Movement, he said that PML-N has taken the decision to contest general elections with a seat adjustment formula. He hoped that his party would win the next elections from Sindh also with the help of MQM. He said that PML-N and MQM will bring drastic changes to facilitate the people of Karachi