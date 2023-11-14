New Polish MPs hold first meeting as balance of power shifts

WARSAW - Poland’s new parliament meets Monday for the first time with both the ruling populists and the pro-European opposition bidding to form the next government. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won the largest number of seats in October’s elections, though well short of a majority. Even so, President Andrzej Duda has given it first crack at forming a new government, which it has no chance of doing. Three pro- EU parties led by former prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk won enough to form a majority and are gearing up to take power, though they first will have to wait for PiS’s efforts to fail.

“This is an unprecedented situation in more than 30 years of the history of democratic Poland,” said Stanislaw Mocek, a sociologist and president of the Collegium Civitas university in Warsaw. “The first votes on Monday will show the real balance of power in the new legislature,” he said. PiS holds 194 out of 460 seats in the lower chamber, compared to 248 seats for the pro-EU opposition. Despite this electoral maths, Duda gave his PiS allies, who have ruled since 2015, first chance to form the government.

At the inaugural parliamentary session at 12:00pm (1100 GMT), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will dissolve the government, which will stay on in an interim capacity.

The newly-elected MPs will also select the leadership of the lower house -- a first test of strength for the current opposition.

PiS has said it will “do everything” to be able to form a new government within the constitutionally allocated 14 days and then for that government to pass a vote of confidence within 14 days after that.