NHA, CDA resolve T-Chowk design dispute

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Highway Authority (NHA) have amicably resolved their ongoing dispute over constructing an interchange on T-chowk. A consultant has been tasked with preparing the design and cost estimates.

A meeting last week, chaired by the Member Infrastructure of the Planning Commission, saw the participation of senior officers from both authorities. The disagreement stemmed from NHA’s desire to terminate the proposed Kharian- Rawalpindi Motorway directly at T-chowk, conflicting with CDA’s design, which proposed ending it at Banth Mor Interchange—about 12km before TChowk on G.T road to avoid direct traffic inflow into the capital.

A previous meeting at the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army directed CDA and NHA to resolve their disputes over the T-chowk design. The approved minutes of that meeting emphasized moving positively to advance the long-pending project. In a recent Planning Commission meeting, both organizations expressed reservations but agreed to construct an underpass on G.T road immediately, considering future needs. CDA will acquire the required land for the interchange through the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, with NHA covering the cost. NESPAK will handle design and cost estimation. Once finalized, NHA will issue a no objection certificate for CDA to start the project.

In background discussions, CDA officials argued that linking the proposed motorway with T-chowk would create a traffic mess for Islamabad. They suggested ending the motorway at Banth Moor Interchange and improving the 12km stretch of G.T road to T-chowk for smooth access. NHA opposed this idea, asserting it would defeat the purpose of the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway. They estimate around 40,000 vehicles from the new motorway and 50,000 existing vehicles would use G.T road, causing traffic congestion.