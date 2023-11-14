Tuesday, November 14, 2023
PAF's JF-17 Thunder, Super Mushshak Aircraft attend Dubai airshow

PAF’s JF-17 Thunder, Super Mushshak Aircraft attend Dubai airshow
Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is participating at the prestigious Dubai Air Show 2023, featuring its highly advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jet alongside the Super Mushshak aircraft. The mega event that is scheduled to take place from 13-17 November marks the first-ever appearance of the PAF’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft in an international air show, according to a press release issued by the PAF. “All this symbolizes Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation,” it added. The historic participation also marks a significant milestone for PAF, showcasing its cutting-edge aviation capabilities on a global stage. The JF- 17 Thunder Block III fighter jet epitomizes the pinnacle of modern aerial warfare technology. Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, enhanced weaponry, and advanced electronic warfare systems, the JF-17 Thunder boasts superior manoeuvrability, extended range, and enhanced combat capabilities. Its participation in the Dubai Airshow signifies the confidence PAF places in this indigenous marvel, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to fostering self-reliance in the defence industry, the statement said.

Staff Reporter

